Vancouver police are asking the public to help find a 73-year-old dementia sufferer who's been missing since Monday evening.

Ivan Coha left his care facility in the West End at around 6:30 p.m. on July 9, and hasn't been heard from since.

The building is located near Robson and Bute streets, but police said Coha is capable of walking long distances and taking public transit.

It's not like Coha to disappear like this, and authorities fear he could be struggling on his own.

"He may be confused or disoriented, and is not likely to ask for assistance," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The senior is described as a fair-skinned white man, 5-10 tall, with a medium build, facial stubble and short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees Coha to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.