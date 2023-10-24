Senior seriously injured in hit-and-run in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster are asking witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video to come forward after a hit-and-run left a senior with “serious injuries” on Monday night.

The New Westminster Police Department said it found a pedestrian that had been hit by a driver in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Eighth Street around 8 p.m.

The 84-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as a white pickup truck with construction equipment in the bed, and the driver as an Asian male, police said.

“We urge motorists who were driving near the intersection before or after the time of the hit-and-run to check their dash-cam footage for similar-looking vehicles,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release Tuesday. “Your surveillance or dash camera may have captured something. Please check."

Anyone who was driving near 6th Avenue and Eighth Street between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday can call the NWPD at 604-525-5411.

“Additionally, the New Westminster Police Department are asking the driver to do the right thing and come forward to police,” Leaver added.