    • Senior seriously injured after being hit by bus in Surrey

    A pedestrian was hit by a bus in Surrey on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. A pedestrian was hit by a bus in Surrey on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

    A 69-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a bus while he was walking in Surrey Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

    Mounties say they were called to the scene of the collision on King George Boulevard just north of 96 Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and the bus driver is co-operating with the investigation, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

    "Police are working to determine all circumstances that led to this collision," according to a spokesperson.

    Investigators are appealing to passengers on the bus and people waiting at the bus stop for information about the crash. Witnesses and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police are urged to call 604-599-0502

