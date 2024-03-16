Senior pedestrian succumbs to injuries after crash: Chilliwack RCMP

An elderly man who was struck by a driver in Chilliwack earlier this week has died, Mounties said.

The crash happened on Spruce Drive around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Arriving officers found the senior—a pedestrian—“suffering from serious injuries,” and he was airlifted to hospital.

In an update Friday, the Chilliwack RCMP said the man succumbed to his injuries.

“The Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Section continue to complete a thorough investigation to determine what led to this tragic incident,” the detachment wrote.

The deceased’s name is not being released at this time, police added.

The traffic section and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service have been investigating the now-fatal crash to determine if criminality was a factor. Police noted that the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.