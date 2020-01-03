VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a senior pedestrian was struck in South Vancouver, possibly by two vehicles.

Authorities said the 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit near Victoria Drive and 43rd Avenue at around 7 a.m.

It appears two vehicles were involved. Police said both drivers remained on scene and have been co-operating with investigators.

The Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the accident. The roads were wet at the time.

After the crash, some boots could be seen lying on the street mid-block surrounded by evidence markers.

Crews closed all southbound lanes and one northbound lane on Victoria Drive during the Friday morning rush hour while police surveyed the scene.