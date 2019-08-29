

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help after a senior was injured in a hit and run on Wednesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a vehicle hit a 74-year-old woman on a crosswalk at Canada Way near Gilmore Way. Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not stay on scene and police are asking for witnesses. They believe there are a number of witnesses that didn't stay behind after the collision, and police say they may have important information to help with the investigation.

Anyone who saw the collision or may have dashcam footage from the area is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.