

CTV Vancouver





A woman has died after being struck by a truck at a major Vancouver intersection Tuesday morning.

Police say the 70-year-old pedestrian was crossing East Hastings Street at Commercial Drive when she was struck by a red pickup truck at around 10:15 a.m.

An initial investigation suggests the driver was turning left onto Hastings from Commercial at the time. The 50-year-old driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the collision, as well as anyone who was driving through the area at the time with a dashboard camera. They're asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

The woman is Vancouver's second pedestrian fatality this year.