Senior killed in Abbotsford crash, other driver detained: police

    An 84-year-old man has died after a “serious motor vehicle collision” in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

    The Abbotsford Police Department says the fatal two-vehicle crash happened in the 31000 block of Old Yale Road just before 1 p.m.

    First responders “immediately” gave the seriously injured senior medical help, but he sadly died at the scene, police said.

    “The male driver of the offending vehicle has been detained at scene by officers pending further investigation,” the department wrote in a news release.

    Images from the scene show the two vehicles involved were a red minivan and a white pickup truck. The pickup’s front-end has come off, however the minivan is by far the more damaged of the pair. 

    Police said roads are closed in the area and will remain so “for an extended period of time” while collision analysts and traffic enforcers investigate.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

