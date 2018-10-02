

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a senior critically injured in Surrey, B.C. Monday night.

Authorities said the 69-year-old victim was riding an electric wheelchair across a marked crosswalk when she was struck at around 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to hospital, where she remains in treatment.

The driver, who was headed southbound on 132 Street at 68 Avenue, continued on without stopping.

Investigators said they're still working to get a description of the vehicle, and asked any potential witnesses to come forward.

They are also hoping to track down dashcam video that was taken in the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information that can help solve the hit-and-run is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.