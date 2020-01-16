VANCOUVER -- The condition of a 72-year-old man struck by a pickup truck in Richmond has deteriorated, police said Thursday.

The truck hit the Richmond resident near the intersection of Cooney and Ackroyd roads shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Richmond RCMP.

In a release, Mounties said the driver of the pickup truck pulled over after hitting the man and got out to offer him assistance. The driver has been "cooperative" with their investigation, police said, adding that neither speed, nor drugs, nor alcohol is considered a factor in the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which have since worsened and are now considered "life-threatening," according to police.

Richmond RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is asking members of the public who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with them, especially if they have dash cam footage. The detachment's main non-emergency line is 604-278-1212.