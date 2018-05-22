

CTV Vancouver





A 74-year-old man has been charged after allegedly groping a young girl on a city bus in Richmond, and police believe there may be more victims.

The girl was on a Coast Mountain bus last Tuesday evening when an older man sexually assaulted her, according to police.

While the driver tended to the victim, Good Samaritans followed a suspect off the bus. Officers were called to the area and managed to find and arrest a man about 10 minutes later.

Counts of sexual assault and sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age have since been approved against Leonardo B. French, a man police said is "well-known" to them.

"Richmond RCMP believe there may be additional victims, possibly using public transit who have not already contacted police," the detachment said in a news release.

Police also released a photo of French, who sometimes goes by Leonardo Da Vancouver and Victor Leonard Boudreau, in case anyone recognizes him.