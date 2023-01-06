Semi-truck rollover blocks onramp from Hwy. 99 to Hwy. 17 in Delta

Emergency crews are responding to a semi-truck rollover in Delta, B.C., that blocked an onramp from Highway 99 southbound to Highway 17 eastbound Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the semi crashed between exits 28 and 26, spilling a large amount of debris onto the road.

The Delta Police Department's traffic section described the collision as "serious," but has not said whether anyone was injured.

One southbound lane of Highway 99 has been closed, as has the onramp to Highway 17.

"This ramp will be closed for several hours while the road is cleaned up and the truck removed," Delta police said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.