Semi-truck fire snarls traffic on Port Mann Bridge
Witnesses say a fire that temporarily forced the closure of the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning broke out in a semi truck. (Twitter/@bdhillon17)
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 9:38AM PDT
It took hours for crews to extinguish and remove a semi-truck that caught fire, snarling traffic on the Port Mann Bridge Tuesday morning.
The flames briefly forced crews to close the busy crossing in both directions, but DriveBC reported the eastbound lanes and a single westbound late had reopened a short time after crews reached the scene.
Few details have been confirmed, but pictures on social media showed flames coming from the truck. It is not yet known what caused the fire.