

CTV Vancouver





A large semi-truck caused heavy delays on Highway 1 in Coquitlam, B.C. Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please tune in to CTV News at 11:30 p.m. for the latest.

The blaze broke out shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of the King Edward Street overpass, near the IKEA store.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 showed the truck's front end completely engulfed by flames as it sat in the shoulder of the westbound side of the highway.

Fire crews could be seen spraying the cab in an effort to get the fire under control.