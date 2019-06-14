

CTV News Vancouver





The semi-truck driver who was killed in a fiery crash near the Deltaport container terminal Thursday was a Surrey resident, according to police.

Authorities haven't shared the man's name but confirmed Friday that his family has been notified of the tragedy.

Two semi-trucks driving in opposite directions crashed head-on and burst into flames on Deltaport Way at around 9:45 a.m.

The accident forced emergency crews to shut down the causeway to the terminal, preventing any other vehicles from coming or going and creating a backup of commercial trucks that stretched for kilometres.

One day later, police said it's still unclear what caused the collision.

"The investigation remains ongoing as to the cause of this crash, and police will not be commenting on this time on possible factors involved," the Delta Police Department said in a statement.

Part of Deltaport Way remained closed for about 17 hours as police conducted what they described as a complex investigation into the crash.

Clearing away the destroyed semi-trucks was also a complicated task, authorities said, and an environmental cleanup was required on site.

The road fully reopened after 3 a.m. Friday.

Investigators have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video taken in the area at the time to come forward.

