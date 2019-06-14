Semi-truck driver ID'd after pedestrian killed in Burnaby: RCMP
First responders are seen following a fatal hit-an-run in Burnaby on June 6, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 12:47PM PDT
Mounties in Burnaby say the driver of a semi-truck allegedly involved in a pedestrian's death last week has been identified and is co-operating with police.
RCMP officers were dispatched to Marine Way just east of Boundary Road at 11:20 a.m. on June 6, where a man had been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police initially said the victim was 75 years old, but later corrected the age to 71.
Investigators identified a semi-truck towing a dark red shipping container as a vehicle of interest.
On Friday, police said they have since interviewed the driver.
No charges have been laid in connection with the collision.