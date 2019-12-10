The Style Guys Jason Krell and Alykhan Velji are all about fashion, lifestyle and fun. They recently joined the team at CTV Morning Live to talk about a growing trend among Canadians. Self gifting, which is where you buy a little something for yourself while you're out shopping for others.

The Style Guys joined the show with some curated ideas on how you can spoil yourself this holiday season. A couple of their recommendations included the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" 128GB Windows 10 Tablet + and the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover Keyboard. The 2-in 1 touchscreen laptop is all about versatility to keep you connected on the go. Other items Krell and Velji recommended were the Samsung Note 10 and Note 10+ phones. The Style Guys explained that these devices combine a mobile phone, computer, gaming console and tech camera all in one. For those that enjoy music on the go they suggested spoiling yourself with Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. Being waterproof, shockproof and dirt proof it is the ideal companion from camping trips to pool parties. Wearable technology continues to innovate as it becomes more integrated in our daily lives. The Matrix Powerwatch 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor was one of their self gifting suggestions. This smartwatch never requires charging as it has a thermoelectric engine that is powered by the heat of the wearer. For those that are forever searching for their keys or wallet the Tile Pro is a great option. The Bluetooth tracker will assist to make sure you don't misplace your items no matter where you left them behind. Lastly, The Style Guys recommended the Google Nest Mini Bundle. The bundle includes a Google Home and Google Home Mini.

The Style Guys emphasized that is okay to spoil ourselves and the holidays are often a great time to do so with deals widely available.