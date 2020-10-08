VANCOUVER -- October 8th marks World Sight Day.

The Canadian Opthalmological Society wants to use the day to educate Canadians on the symptoms of eye disease.

The four major eye diseases that impact Canadians are age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and cataracts.

Nearly one in six Canadians are living with one of those four diseases and are at serious risk of losing their vision.

Canadians are invited to find out their risk by taking a quick assessment at seethepossibilities.ca.

The website was launched on World Sight Day to help people identify their risk and seek the care of an Opthalmologist if needed.

Early detection is key as 75% of cases of serious eye disease can be treated or even prevented when caught early.

Opthalmologists are the experts in treating serious eye disease and are the designated leaders in the eye care team.