Security 'taunted' by boaters while protecting B.C. wildfire evacuees' homes

This photo, posted by the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District shows a boat on a lake where wildfire smoke blankets the area. This photo, posted by the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District shows a boat on a lake where wildfire smoke blankets the area.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener