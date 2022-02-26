Security guard suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in assault at UBC Okanagan, police say

A security guard at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault Saturday morning, according to local Mounties.

Kelowna RCMP said in a news release that it has apprehended a man under the province's Mental Health Act in connection with the attack, which happened just before 6 a.m.

Police did not say where on campus the assault had taken place, but the university said in its own statement that the University Centre Building was "closed and inaccessible" as RCMP investigated.

"It appears to be an isolated incident and does not involve students," UBCO said in its statement.

RCMP said the man they apprehended was "working at the university" when he allegedly assaulted the security guard.

"There is no risk to public safety at this time and the police are currently on campus conducting the investigation," Mounties said in their release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to contact them at 250-762-3300.