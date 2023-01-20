Section of Vancouver seawall closed due to expected king tide

The Vancouver Park Board has closed a section of the Stanley Park seawall ahead of expected "wind, rain and king tides."

In a post on Twitter, the board said the closure between the Lions Gate Bridge and Third Beach would begin at 5 p.m. Friday, and that staff would reopen the seawall "only if deemed safe to do so following assessments of tide levels on Saturday morning."

Other parts of the seawall may also be closed without warning amid "changing conditions."

"Please respect all closures, give staff space to work and stay away from the water's edge during surges, particularly if accompanying children or animals," the board said.

The closed stretch of the seawall is the same one that was heavily damaged during a winter storm and king tide in early January 2022.

The 3.5-kilometre portion of the path remained closed for months, finally reopening in late April.

Earlier this month, park board commissioners heard from staff that $1.1 million had been spent on repairs to the seawall after last year's storm season, with another $1.2 million in expenses expected before work is complete.