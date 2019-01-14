

CTV Vancouver





The bodies of a father and son from Calgary have been recovered following an avalanche that struck near Invermere, B.C. over the weekend.

The men, ages 51 and 24, were out with a group snowmobiling in the Purcell Mountains when they were caught in what Avalanche Canada classified as a "very large" deep persistent slab avalanche.

Family friends told CTV Calgary the deceased are Larry and Matt Burdiga.

Rescue crews managed to find the father buried in snow the same day, but his son's transceiver signal indicated he was likely swept into a nearby lake.

On Monday, authorities confirmed the young man's body was recovered by an RCMP dive team.

Mounties said it appears the deadly avalanche was triggered by high marking, a popular sledding activity where the riders drives straight up a steep slope as far as possible before turning and descending.

With files from CTV Calgary and The Canadian Press