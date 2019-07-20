

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government has launched the second phase of its review of BC Hydro that aims to find cost savings and direction for the Crown utility.

The province's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources revealed the results of the first phase in February, announcing the cost of electricity would go up by eight per cent over the next five years, but that the increase was 40 per cent less than previously forecast.

It says phase two will focus on meeting greenhouse gas reduction targets, implementing new technologies, finding new roles for Indigenous Nations and examining future market opportunities outside B.C.

A final report with recommendations will be completed in early 2020.