Second man charged in connection to 2022 Coquitlam killing

A second man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a Coquitlam man nearly a year ago.

In an update Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Chalice Slavik, 24, has been charged with manslaughter. The victim, Terry Miller, was 66 when he was killed.

Last week, IHIT announced that 21-year-old Jeffrey Stevens had been charged with second-degree murder. He was also charged with the aggravated assault of a second, unnamed victim.

“Incidents such as this have a profound impact on a community. IHIT remains dedicated to working with our partners to keep the Lower Mainland safe,” spokesperson Sgt. Timonthy Pierotti said in the media release.

Miller was found suffering from stab wounds on Feb. 10, 2022, in the area of 228 Schoolhouse St. in Coquitlam, IHIT said. He died from his injuries 12 days later.

The strip mall where the stabbing took place is home to a bowling alley, restaurants and a hair salon. It was fairly busy when the violence unfolded, and witnesses who were there at the time described the victim bleeding from his neck.

"He was bleeding out fast and he was passing out. He was standing up at first, but then he just slowly started passing out," said a witness who gave his name only as Sam.

He said the victims of the double-stabbing were father and son. The son, who appeared to be in his early teens, had suffered stab wounds to his hand.

"I could see his bones poking out," Sam told CTV News at the time.

Homicide investigators did not confirm the relationship between the two victims of the incident, saying only that they were "known to each other."

In a statement made after Miller's death, IHIT described the killing as targeted, though they did not speculate on a motive for the crime.

On Saturday, investigators said they would not be sharing any additional information as the case is now before the courts.

