NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- A B.C. Supreme Court justice has found Gabriel Klein guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Abbotsford high school student Letisha Reimer.

Madame Justice Heather Holmes delivered her judgement Friday to a packed courtroom, mostly friends and family of the slain 13-year-old, some of whom cried as she told the accused to rise and pronounced him guilty.

The killing rattled the entire community of Abbotsford back in November 2016, and Reimer's school became the site of a large shrine to her memory, with flowers and notes carpeting the front entrance.

Holmes also found Klein guilty of aggravated assault for stabbing Reimer’s friend four times moments before attacking her.

The judge directed the gallery to cover up or remove black and red T-shirts in support of Reimer’s family reading #AbbyStrong before she would deliver her verdict.

“In my view, there’s no evidence in this case that any mental disturbance Mr Klein may have been experiencing at the time of the attack affected his ability to see the ordinary consequences of the attack,” said Holmes.

Klein pleaded not guilty but his lawyer offered no evidence or witnesses in his defence, nor raised the possibility that the man was not criminally responsible for stabbing Reimer and another teen at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016. His legal team said he should be found guilty of manslaughter because he couldn’t form the intent to murder.

Crown counsel argued his actions were lucid and purposeful, presenting evidence Klein had stolen alcohol from a liquor store and a hunting knife from a Cabela’s store the day of the killing. A psychiatrist who interviewed him the next day testified that Klein had told her he was intending to attack a police officer with the goal of "suicide by cop," and that Klein had said the students looked to him like “monsters.”

Judge Holmes repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in Klein’s statements to psychiatrists, medical workers and corrections staff with whom he’d been “chatty.” She noted psychiatrists found Klein to be evasive when they asked him to explain his alleged hallucinations in detail.

The BC Review Board found Klein mentally fit to stand trial. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2018.

Sentencing will take place June 1 and 2 and is expected to include numerous victim impact statements. Klein's lawyer told the judge his client is Métis and requested a Gladue Report, which takes into account the Indigenous background of offenders.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber