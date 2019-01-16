

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 50s has been charged with second-degree murder two years after a death in Vancouver.

Surjit Toor, 56, was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of Maninder Singh Braich.

Officers have provided few details on the death, saying only that the 38-year-old victim was found injured.

Located at a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue, he was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.