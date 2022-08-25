Seaspan tugboat workers commence strike in B.C.

Unionized marine transportation workers for Seaspan have gone on strike, the company and the union confirmed Thursday.

Seaspan told CTV News in an email that negotiations on renewing its collective agreement with the Canadian Merchant Service Guild had been "unsuccessful," despite the assistance of federal mediators.

A notice on the union's website indicates that the strike began at noon Thursday, with members obliged to refuse work on all 30 of Seaspan's tugboats in B.C.

"Guild members are reminded that in the event that an opportunity for employment were to arise on any Seaspan ULC vessels during this strike, then these opportunities must be immediately declined," the notice reads.

The employer said the strike affects only its marine transportation business and "does not directly impact" the work at Seaspan's shipyards and drydock locations in North Vancouver and Victoria.

"Seaspan values its employees and the communities in which we operate and are committed to treating all employees fairly and maintaining a strong, capable workforce," the company said. "We are working to resolve the issues and minimize any impacts to our customers and the broader industry."