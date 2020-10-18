VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue say they have found evidence of a make-shift shelter in the back-country as they search for a pair of hikers who didn’t return from the woods last night.

The search and rescue organization has sent out 25 people and two helicopters as they look for hikers Anthony Lam and Roya Rasoulian.

“We just got some information that there was a sighting near Crown Path of these two individuals, so we're focused in on that area right now,” said Mike Danks, a North Shore Rescue team leader.

“We feel that we've got a pretty good idea of where they may be but we have not made contact with them,” he said.

Searchers are appealing to the public for help. Anyone who may have more information on the pair, such as where they were headed, is asked to call 9-1-1- or North Vancouver RCMP.

The pair went hiking on Saturday starting at Rice Lake at 12:30 p.m., but North Shore Search and Rescue said it doesn’t know their destination.

More to come.