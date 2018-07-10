

The Canadian Press





A search is underway off southwest Vancouver Island for a 73-year-old man who went into the water early this morning from a cruise ship.

The United States coast guard confirms the man is missing from the Seven Seas Mariner, which was heading to Victoria on the 10th day of an 11-day Alaska cruise that began in Vancouver on June 30.

Petty Officer Trevor Lilburn says the captain of the cruise ship has reported the man went overboard from the balcony of his stateroom at about 4:15 a.m.

The vessel was in U.S. waters, just north of Cape Flattery, at the northwestern tip of Washington state's Olympic Peninsula.

Lilburn says several small vessels and a helicopter are looking for the unnamed man and the 700-passenger cruise ship remains in the area.

At least one Canadian plane has been assigned to the search, but officials with the Vancouver-Island-based Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says it is not handling the case since it happened in U.S. waters.