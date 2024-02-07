Search still underway for missing Burnaby man

Burnaby RCMP are renewing their calls for residents in South Burnaby to check their yards, sheds and garages for a missing man.

Forty-six-year-old Anderson Cheng was last seen near Nelson Avenue and McKee Place in South Burnaby on Thursday, according to Burnaby RCMP.

On Tuesday, RCMP continued their search for Cheng, which included foot and bike patrols, near Frogger's Creek Ravine Park. Posting on social media, RCMP said, “Our search for high risk missing person Anderson Cheng is still underway.”

Our search for high risk missing person Anderson Cheng is still underway. We continue to ask people living in South Burnaby to check yards, sheds, & garages in case he has taken shelter.



Today, our search included foot/bike patrols and a drone.



Details: https://t.co/DlssTsDE40 pic.twitter.com/TISf3ChdNa — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 6, 2024

The search operation is in its sixth day. On Friday, Coquitlam Search and Rescue joined the effort, but as of Saturday afternoon, Cheng was still missing.

Mounties have been asking people who live in the residential area accessible from Nelson Avenue – between Marine Drive to the south and Rumble Street to the north, and bounded to the east and west by ravines – to check their yards, sheds and garages.

"We believe Anderson would have sought refuge in a structure near the area he was last seen," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release Saturday.

Police described Cheng as an Asian man with short hair, and shared multiple photos of him. He stands 5'2" tall and weighs 90 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who sees Cheng or has information on his whereabouts should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-3650, police said.