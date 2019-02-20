A change in the weather Wednesday is allowing North Shore Rescue to resume the search for a missing snowshoer swept in away in an avalanche in the deep backcountry of Mount Seymour Provincial Park on Monday.

The search had to be called off Tuesday due to weather conditions that would have made it too dangerous for crews to enter the remote area where the avalanche happened.

Family members have identified the missing snowshoer as 39-year-old Surrey man Remi Michalowski. His mother and sister were emotional Tuesday as the search was suspended due to weather.

“They stop too short, they stop too early,” Michalowksi’s mother Lidia Majerski said Tuesday after meeting with RCMP and North Shore Rescue.

Michalowski’s distraught family returned to a North Shore Rescue hut Wednesday morning to meet with RCMP. They were also being assisted by victim services.

North Shore Rescue confirms the search plan for Wednesday will include two helicopters. Two search dogs are also being used.

It’s the first time searchers have been able to survey the area since Monday when the avalanche struck. They were able to rescue Michalowski’s friend during a brief break in the weather. He had grabbed onto a tree as the avalanche swept Michalowski away.

Michalowski is described by family as an avid outdoorsman.

Unfortunately, he was not using an avalanche transceiver, which is expected to make the search more complicated.

North Shore Rescue search manager Mike Danks says the backcountry of Mount Seymour Provincial Park is being closed Wednesday “due to the ongoing search and preserving the scene.”