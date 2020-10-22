VANCOUVER -- The search for a missing Vancouver man in an expansive B.C. park has gotten the attention of the country's prime minister.

Jordan Naterer has been missing since the Thanksgiving long weekend when he set out for what was supposed to be a solo overnight hike in Manning Park.

The search for the 25-year-old was suspended over the weekend and colleagues of Naterer's father, who is a dean at Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., brought the matter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who participated in a town hall with the university on Wednesday.

"There's limited leverage I have, even as prime minister, over a local issue and a local search like that, but I can certainly ask about it and see if there isn't something I can nudge a little bit," Trudeau, whose brother died in a 1998 avalanche while skiing in B.C., said.

"I know the heartbreak that the Naterer family and the entire family is going through right now."

It's believed Naterer, who lives in downtown Vancouver, had been planning to hike the popular Frosty Mountain Trail. His car was found by friends in the Lightning Lakes day-use area and for days, search and rescue teams from several areas of the province scoured the area by air and on foot.

Naterer's parents, Josie and Greg, told CTV Morning Live Thursday that they'd seen some activity near the park, but as of the interview, hadn't been officially told whether the search is resuming.

"That is confusing to us because we have volunteers who also want to go up and help so we're hoping to get co-ordination of efforts," Greg said.

Naterer's parents said pieces of synthetic down material was recently found in the park, similar to material they'd found in boxes in their son's apartment.

"Another reason that we felt confident about that is because it was in an area that wasn't checked by the search and rescue team," Greg said.

"So I think this is where our thinking is now, that he could be slightly outside the lines that were drawn by the search and rescue team."

Josie said her son was well-equipped for winter camping and had a proper sleeping bag, down-filled coat, food and appropriate footwear.

"We're leaving no stone unturned," she said.

A special weather statement is currently in place for parts of Manning Park, as Arctic air is expected to bring below seasonal temperatures through the southern part of the province. Early snowfall is also expected.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott