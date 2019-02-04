A massive search for a man accused of shooting a transit police officer ended in his arrest over the weekend.

Daon Glasgow was brought in to custody Sunday morning at a house on Boundary Road in Burnaby.

"I heard a bunch of dogs barking and cops on the megaphone saying, 'You're under arrest, exit the building,'" said Lachlan Tocher, who lives in the area where Glasgow was found.

The arrest drew a police presence the likes of which the normally quiet neighbourhood has never seen.

"We seen robots and helicopters… It was a little bit disturbing. Police running up and down the street with assault rifles," another neighbour said.

Heavily armed officers and police dogs were the first to enter a suite in the back of the house. Glasgow was taken in to custody at about 5:30 a.m.

Police aren't saying what information led them to the home or how long the suspect had been staying there.

"I am unable to publicly acknowledge the assistance of certain units and individuals but nonetheless they know who they are. I want to thank them wholeheartedly," Surrey RCMP Asst. Comm. Dwayne McDonald said Sunday.

Glasgow had been on the run since the incident Wednesday afternoon at Scott Road SkyTrain Station that sent 27-year-old Const. Joshua Harms to hospital.

More than 80 officers flooded the area, searching for signs of a man captured on surveillance camera video from the station, but he managed to evade the heavily armed Mounties, police dogs and helicopters.

Glasgow was identified as a suspect Thursday evening, and on Friday it was confirmed that he had served time for another shooting over eight years ago. Glasgow was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Terry Scott in what police believed was a drug deal gone wrong.

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday in connection with the Scott Road shooting.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi