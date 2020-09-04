VANCOUVER -- A major search effort is resuming Friday for missing Abbotsford man Brook Morrison.

But after two days of searching with a heavy involvement from public volunteers, the search Friday is being handled by trained search and rescue members who will be scouring a wooded area in the Ledgeview neighbourhood.

“We would like to thank the massive turn out from the general public in assisting our team in searching for Brook Morrison. At this time, we are focusing on areas and assignments that require trained SAR members and we will post updates when new info becomes available,” Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society wrote on its Facebook page Thursday night.

Police released a new image of Morrison on Thursday, it was taken Tuesday morning, hours before the avid hiker texted a friend that evening to say he was going walking.

UPDATED PHOTO of #MissingPerson Brook Morrison-- This is an updated photo of Brook which was taken on September 1st at 8:45 am in the Clearbrook area of #Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/wYRPKxh1TT — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) September 3, 2020

The 26-year-old man hasn’t been seen since.

“He’s an avid hiker, he’s super smart. He doesn’t take risks. He knows what to do,” family friend Pippa Mann told CTV News on Thursday.

“This is very, very out of character,” she added. “We’re just so devastated. If anyone out there sees him or sees his picture, please call 911.

About 70 volunteers, including many from the public, searched several areas of the city including the wooded areas near Clearbrook, not far from Morrison’s home on Thursday.

They searched on foot, on ATVs and by air from helicopter and from a police drone that was flown above a swampy area that would have been hard to access otherwise.

Friday’s search will focus on the area of Ledgeview and Eagle Mountain where Morrison’s cellphone had possibly tracked on Wednesday.

Police said they were unsure if Morrison was equipped for hiking or the overnight temperatures.

Abbotsford police told CTV News Friday morning that the public can expect to see a low flying RCMP helicopter in the area, as it will be aiding in the search.