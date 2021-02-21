VANCOUVER -- North Shore Rescue is responding to an avalanche near Cypress Mountain Resort which may have buried a person.

Spokesperson Doug Pope said a backcountry skier came across a pile of debris near Hollyburn Mountain, and that it looked recent.

A lone ski was found in the pile, prompting the rescue team to head in and start investigating and digging.

According to Pope, the skier who came across the debris is also helping to dig through the snow.

A team is being sent in by helicopter to help with the efforts and the search base will be located at North Shore Rescue’s Cypress base.

For weeks, avalanche specialists and outdoor safety experts have been warning about unstable snow packs and avalanche risks on the North Shore.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Nafessa Karim