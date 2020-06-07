VANCOUVER -- Police and search and rescue teams are continuing to search the Fraser River near Maple Ridge after getting a report of a downed plane Saturday.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, a media liaison officer with the RCMP, told CTV News Vancouver first responders suspended the search overnight but started again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The large response was prompted by a single report to police at 1:30 Saturday and so far, no sign of the plane has been spotted. Searchers have not yet found any debris or any other sign of the plane, such as an oil slick on the surface of the water, Manseau said.

However, police believe the report is credible and are continuing to search the fast-moving waters of the Fraser River, Manseau said.

The RCMP's underwater search team has been deployed, as well as the Vancouver Police Department's marine unit which has a boat equipped with sonar. Maple Ridge Search and Rescue is also involved.

The search has been centred around 272 Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

On Saturday, Manseau said police have checked with local airports and no planes had been reported overdue, and no one had been reported missing.