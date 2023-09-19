Vancouver

    • Search continues for man who presumably drowned in B.C. lake

    Hussein Omairi is seen in a photo provided on behalf of his family. Hussein Omairi is seen in a photo provided on behalf of his family.

    Crews have not yet found a man who presumably drowned while swimming in Windermere Lake in Invermere, B.C., last weekend.

    According to local Mounties, the 26-year-old was on the lake with friends Saturday afternoon when he went under water and didn’t resurface.

    Despite efforts by search and rescue crews, firefighters and police, the man has not been found. Police said Tuesday that the search is continuing.

    A friend has identified the man as Hussein Omairi, and said he was last seen on a rented pontoon boat.

    The Columbia Valley RCMP said it would not release any further information out of respect for the man’s family.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries

    Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.

    Vancouver Island

    • Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet

      A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.

    • Anti-LGBTQ rallies will be met with counter protests in Victoria, across Canada

      Protests and counter-protests for and against Canada's trans and LGBTQ community are being planned across Canada on Wednesday. British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, called the anti-LGBTQ marches "hate-fuelled" and said while peaceful demonstration protects democracy and generates debate, the human rights of the trans and LGBTQ community "is not up for debate."

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News