Search continues for man who presumably drowned in B.C. lake

Crews have not yet found a man who presumably drowned while swimming in Windermere Lake in Invermere, B.C., last weekend.

According to local Mounties, the 26-year-old was on the lake with friends Saturday afternoon when he went under water and didn’t resurface.

Despite efforts by search and rescue crews, firefighters and police, the man has not been found. Police said Tuesday that the search is continuing.

A friend has identified the man as Hussein Omairi, and said he was last seen on a rented pontoon boat.

The Columbia Valley RCMP said it would not release any further information out of respect for the man’s family.