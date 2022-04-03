Search and rescue truck stolen from Williams Lake, B.C., RCMP say

Mounties in Williams Lake, B.C., are asking the public for help finding a truck that was stolen from the local search and rescue team this weekend.

The truck is a red 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 emergency vehicle, Williams Lake RCMP said in a news release.

The vehicle was taken from the Cariboo Search and Rescue building on Mackenzie Avenue sometime on Saturday, police said. It has the licence plate RH7 960.

"This emergency vehicle represents a significant investment in the safety of the community," said Cpl. Shane Nicoll in a statement.

"We are asking that everyone look out for the search and rescue truck and, if seen, report it to police immediately."

Anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach it, but instead should call either 911 or the Williams Lake RCMP, which can be reached at 250-392-6211.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.