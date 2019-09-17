Search and rescue teams dispatched to look for missing Burnaby man
Nathan Morgan, 29, was last seen at Empire Drive and Hythe Avenue in North Burnaby on Sept. 14, 2019. Source: Burnaby RCMP
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:14PM PDT
Search and rescue crews from Coquitlam and Surrey have been called out to look for a man who's disappeared without a trace.
Nathan Morgan, 29, was last seen Saturday night at Empire Drive and Hythe Avenue in North Burnaby.
On Tuesday, Coquitlam SAR shared on social media that it and Surrey SAR will be searching Confederation Park, Scenic Park, Capitol Hill and surrounding areas to look for the missing man.
Morgan is described as 5'9" and130 lbs., with blue or brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black leather jacket, dark jeans with a chain and red running shoes.
Burnaby RCMP said Morgan is known to hike and camp on trails in the Capitol Hill-area of the city.
Police are asking anyone with information who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact them at 604-646-9999.