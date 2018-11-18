

CTV Vancouver





A man and woman hiking along Mount Seymour’s Dog Mountain Trail got lost during nightfall, according to North Shore Rescue.

Crews were called around 5 p.m. Sunday when the hikers got off the trail while they were coming down from the viewpoint.

Mike Danks with NSR said the pair is uninjured but it’s believed they don’t have a flashlight with them and that’s why they called for help.

The pair and rescuers have been in contact via text.

Danks said crews typically receive many calls during this time of year because hikers are not prepared for the conditions.

“The temperatures have dropped and we have been getting icy conditions up in the mountains,” he said. “We highly recommend that people hiking this time of the season have microspikes with them.”