Mounties are investigating after a life-saving search and rescue boat was stolen late Friday night in the Fraser Valley.

The eight-metre boat, dubbed The Spirit of Harrison, was in a locked search and rescue compound in Agassiz when thieves broke in and stole it at around 10 p.m.

Fortunately, the rescue vessel turned up before noon the next day.

"Boat has been found in a berry field near Chilliwack. It's being towed back to Chilliwack RCMP detachment," Neil Brewer of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association confirmed in an email.

Before the vessel was located, it was spotted on Highway 1 near the Prest Road overpass being transported on a trailer.

It's unclear why the boat was stolen, or whether the RCMP has any suspects in the bizarre theft.