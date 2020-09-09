RENTON, WASH. -- The Seattle Seahawks claimed linebacker D’Andre Walker off waivers on Sunday and signed 14 players to their practice squad including outside linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin.

Walker was waived by Tennessee and Seattle jumped at the chance to add another pass rusher to its roster. Seattle waived defensive back Linden Stephens to clear a spot on the 53-man roster.

Walker was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2019, but spent the year on injured reserve. Walker had 7½ sacks in his final year of college at Georgia.

Griffin was the most notable name on Seattle’s practice squad list after he was cut by the team on Saturday. All of the 14 signings had been with Seattle during training camp.

Other notables brought back included quarterback Danny Etling, wide receivers Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Penny Hart and Lance Lenoir, tight end Stephen Sullivan and defensive backs Ryan Neal, Jayson Stanley and Gavin Heslop.