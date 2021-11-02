Sea to Sky Highway blocked in both directions due to crash; no detour

VANCOUVER -

Drivers who rely on the Sea to Sky Highway may be stuck for some time following a crash south of Squamish.

Few details have been provided, but the Squamish RCMP said traffic is blocked in both directions between Porteau Cove Provincial Park and Brunswick Beach Road.

No specific estimated time of re-opening has been provided, but police said the highway would be closed "for the next few hours." There is no detour available.

The crash involved two vehicles, and was reported at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.