It will take months to repair a gondola police believe was intentionally damaged, the Squamish, B.C. tourist attraction's operators say.

The lift is not expected to open until early next spring, as the cable and dozens of cabins need to be replaced. An exact timeline is not yet known.

"This is longer than any of us had hoped but we have to live with the reality of the situation and move forward responsibly," a post on the Sea to Sky Gondola website read.

A replacement cable and 30 new cabins have to be sent from Europe to the attraction on the side of B.C. Highway 99, a winding road connecting Metro Vancouver to Whistler and beyond that is also known as the Sea to Sky Highway.

A police investigation into what happened last weekend is underway. Staff members were alerted early Saturday morning that the main cable for the gondola had fallen, and the cabins had crashed down to the mountain below.

The RCMP has provided few details about what evidence has been gathered, but said that the investigation is believed to be criminal in nature.

A detailed review was conducted of the damage, and the clean-up has begun, the gondola company said.

Those looking to hike in the area near the granite dome known as the Stawamus Chief Mountain are asked to avoid the gondola trails until the debris has been removed.

"We appreciate all of the overwhelming support from the Squamish community and the industry as a whole during this time," Sea to Sky Gondola said.