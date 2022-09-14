Sea to Sky Gondola investigation: New details coming from police

Two years after strands of the Sea to Sky Gondola's cables were deliberately cut for a second time, Mounties are providing an update on their investigation.

Police will give the update Wednesday morning. Few details about their briefing were provided, but Mounties said no charges are being announced.

In August 2019, lines at the Sea to Sky Gondola were deliberately cut for the first time, sending the attraction's cable cars crashing to the ground. About 75 staff members were laid off as a result of the attraction being forced to close.

The gondola reopened in February 2020 after more than $5 million in repairs, then temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in March. The attraction reopened with new health-and-safety measures in May.

But on Sept. 14, 2020, the attraction's security team alerted police to another act of vandalism. A technical report later confirmed the cables were deliberately severed for a second time.

The gondola opened again the following June. Around that time, Kirby Brown, general manager of the Sea to Sky Gondola, told CTV News Vancouver security became a "preoccupation" for the operators.

"I used to say I run a tourism business and now I run a security operation, and that’s both sad and true," Brown said. "We’d all feel better when they catch these individuals or the individual."

The RCMP's new information is being released on the second anniversary of the second act of vandalism at the attraction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.