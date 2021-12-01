Scrumptious Treats to Bake this Season

VANCOUVER -

Family and friends will be gathering over the next couple of weeks to celebrate the holidays.

Nik Manojlovich from Weekend at the Cottage, joined CTV Morning Live to share some festive recipes.

The first recipe was for cinnamon sugar monkey bread.

The recipe is available on Fleischmann’s new online hub, bakegood.ca.

The site features recipes for Canadian bakers of all skill levels.

The light and fluffy dough for the bread is created using Fleischmann’s traditional active dry yeast.

It was all made using a stand mixer and ready in a couple of minutes.

The star ingredient of the monkey bread is Redpath Sugar, which is sustainably sourced and ethically grown.

Each small dough ball is dipped into melted butter before being rolled in three different cinnamon sugars.

After the bread is baked, it is ready to be ripped apart by hand and enjoyed.

Some other recipe favourites for the holidays that Manojlovich shared were for chocolate hazelnut biscotti and sticky toffee pudding.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.

Bake Good

Weekend at the Cottage