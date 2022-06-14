Scramble to protect homes along banks of swollen creek in Kelowna

Residents in one area of Kelowna, B.C., have been told to be ready to leave as a body of water swells due to recent rainfall.

People living near Mission Creek are scrambling to fill up sandbags to protect their homes while keeping an eye on the water level.

The creek overflowed its banks, prompting the regional district to activate its emergency operations centre. It's also telling residents to have an evacuation plan for themselves and their pets, in case they need to leave.

Kelowna saw more rain than expected over a 24-hour period, leading to increased snowmelt and rising water.

Nearly two dozen vehicles have been moved from the airport parking lot because of flooding.

Some roads have been closed in the affected area.

Updates are being provided through Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.