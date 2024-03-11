VANCOUVER
    • Science World closed due electrical fire under pier

    Vancouver firefighters were called to Science World on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Image credit: Twitter/VanFireRescue) Vancouver firefighters were called to Science World on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Image credit: Twitter/VanFireRescue)
    Science World was closed Monday morning as firefighters responded to reports of smoke behind the building.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, in a social media post, said crews were called to the popular attraction and that both of the department's fire boats were involved in the response.

    Spokesperson Capt. Matthew Trudeau said an electrical fire started outside of the building underneath the pier, but did not spread to the interior. However, the electrical system had to be shut down and staff were evacuated.

    The fire itself was in what Trudeau described as an "awkward" place, which made it challenging to fight.

    "Crews accessed the area with fireboats and got on, actually, small rafts, with a hose line and got up underneath to extinguish the fire that was there," he said.

    "The crews had to use their ingenuity," he later added.

    An investigator was called in to confirm the cause and firefighters were inside the building using thermal imaging cameras to ensure there had been no spread.

    Trudeau also confirmed that VFRS was called to Science World for a "similar issue" on Saturday.

    Science World, in a separate social media post said it was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and directed people to its website for updates.

