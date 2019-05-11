

Jazz Sanghera, CTV News Vancouver





Hundreds of parents and kids of all ages experienced science first-hand at the University of British Columbia Saturday afternoon.

The annual Science Rendezvous, which is an all-day event held across Canadian universities, colleges, and city spaces.

Founded in 2008, it has grown to include over 300 simultaneous events in partnership with over 25 of Canada’s top research institutions.

Fifth year electrical engineering student Serena Chao says the kids are quick learners.

"Some of them blaze through this course super quickly. Sometimes they will pick it up and be very intuitive. It's been awesome seeing them to really explore the capabilities of the technology that we have here," she says.

Kids were treated to demonstrations showing chemical reactions, how electronic components work, robotics and a 3D-printed violin.

Daniel Tsui, a UBC bachelor of music graduate, printed his own violin at home on a 3D printer.

“It adds a different taste to a performance feel that you would not normally feel,” says Tsui.

He says it cost him $100 to make and it changes how he perceives music.

This free one-day family festival celebrates feats in science and engineering with mind-blowing demonstrations and activities.