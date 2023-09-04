School zone speed limits back on the radar as kids head back to class in B.C.

As tens of thousands of school children return to the classroom Tuesday, police agencies across the province plan to have extra officers out enforcing school zone speed limits.

"We just need people to chill out, slow down, and give yourself some extra time," said Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department.

He said traffic officers, special constables and regular patrol units will all be looking for drivers going faster than the posted 30 km/h in school zones.

Although he says officers hope their presence will be enough of a reminder, anyone who is pulled over for going too fast shouldn't expect to get off with a warning just because it is the first day of class.

"We have discretion and we will enforce the Motor Vehicle Act as it relates to school zones and playground zones and speed limits," said Addison. "We don't necessarily want to be out there writing tickets so we're encouraging people to plan ahead, slow down and give yourself lots of time."

TransLink is also preparing for a busy back-to-school rush and says Tuesday marks the first day of the system's enhanced fall service.

"Routes that serve post-secondary schools are also being adjusted to ensure their schedules match the times that students most often travel to and from class," the company said in a statement.

TransLink says it expects to see a five percent bump in ridership across buses, the SeaBus and SkyTrain on Tuesday.